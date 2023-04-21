Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Operational Leadership Welcoming Samantha Sipe as Operations Specialist

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the addition of Samantha Sipe to their executive leadership team in a new role as operations specialist, driving service quality and operational efficiencies across all Watercrest senior living communities.

Sipe joined the senior living industry more than 12 years ago and most recently served as executive director of a large 187 apartment senior living community comprised of independent living, personal care and memory care in Pennsylvania. In her new role as operations specialist, Sipe is focused on strengthening the cohesiveness of Watercrest's signature programming across the southeastern communities and problem-solving challenges alongside leadership.

"Samantha brings a unique industry perspective to our organization and effectively drives collaboration as a resourceful and solution-minded leader," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She is a well-respected and welcome addition to our team and has already begun to significantly impact the operational success and growth of our Watercrest communities."

Sipe's early career began as a CNA before transitioning to director of an Alzheimer's community. She believes wholeheartedly in the concept of servant leadership and the importance of providing tools for leaders and front-line team members to achieve success. With accessibility to all Watercrest communities, Sipe will effectively cultivate talent, maximize training opportunities and ensure the implementation of operational strategies on a broader scope.

"By providing our associates with a platform for growth, passion and ingenuity, we are strengthening our cohesive abilities to deliver the utmost care and attention to the seniors we are serving," says Samantha Sipe, Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest believes that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

