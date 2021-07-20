Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Sales Leadership with Shannan Rhodes as Sales Specialist

Rhodes initially joined the Watercrest family in February of 2020, but the following year of pandemic-related travel regulations and healthcare restrictions created barriers to impactful in-person leadership trainings and relationship building in sales. With continued improvements in 2021, Rhodes has strengthened the Watercrest leadership team in the focused growth and development of their senior living communities across the southeast.

As sales specialist for Watercrest, Rhodes utilizes her expertise in marketing strategy, partnership development, and census management to drive the communities' sales efforts and ensure successful openings for new Watercrest communities.

"Shannan is such an asset to our Watercrest leadership team," says Angela Bowden, Regional Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She is a dynamic leader who can enter a community and quickly identify opportunities for growth while building trust through collaboration.

Rhodes entered the senior living industry more than twenty years ago as community development director at an assisted living community in Tennessee. She immediately fell in love with the industry, quickly advancing into census development of multiple communities, and traveling to support the turn-around of communities within their organization. Her career expanded into hospice marketing, and sales roles focused on leadership and development in multiple industries.

"Joining the Watercrest family felt like the answer to everything I've been looking for," says Shannan Rhodes, Watercrest Sales Specialist. "Watercrest is a unique organization of servant leaders where I feel encouraged to combine my love for serving others with my passion for senior living."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

