Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Christine McGrath as Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

McGrath's extensive sales career began with Hyatt and Marriott serving large corporate accounts, before transitioning to pharmaceutical and medical sales in neurology. McGrath spent ten years in the medical industry as a top performer, earning multiple accolades for demonstrated success, as well as customer service and quality of care.

As Community Relations Director for Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, McGrath brings an unrelenting drive to succeed and passion for growth. Her talents will be a driving force in the impact of Market Street Memory Care as the foremost provider of innovative training and world-class care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Christine possesses an uncompromising standard of excellence that is integrated into every detail of her work. She takes exceptional pride in the genuine relationships she develops with residents, family members, and the Palm Coast community," says Christy Skinner, Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We proudly welcome her to the Watercrest family and appreciate the high level of professionalism, talent and support she brings to this role."

Architected by LifeBuilt Architecture, Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

"Throughout my career, I have developed an attitude for winning, laughing, dreaming, loving and growing at every stage of my process," says Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director for Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. "I love this opportunity to embrace the next stage with Watercrest and our Market Street team in producing sensational results which serve the residents and families of Palm Coast."

Market Street Memory Care Residences are purposefully designed to ignite the human spirit by identifying personal connections to specific sights, sounds, tastes and smells. Honoring each resident's traditions and interests, Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners utilize specifically designed spaces throughout the community to stimulate the brain and spark meaningful connections.

For community information, contact Christine McGrath at 386-261-1340 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group, owner of Market Street, specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities. Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living Group identifies people as the company's greatest asset. For information visit www.watercrestslg.com.

