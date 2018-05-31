Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Daniel Guanio as Executive Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

Guanio's extensive background includes fifteen years of success in sales and marketing, as well as ten years as an acclaimed Executive Director in assisted living. While previously serving Atria Senior Living, Guanio received the highest regional scores in customer and employee satisfaction, deficiency free state surveys six years in a row, and was appointed to their Canadian Integration Team.

"Dan instantly puts you at ease with his capacity for leadership. He possesses a rich knowledge in the senior living industry and thrives at the opportunity to mentor associates to be their very best," says Christy Skinner, Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Dan will undoubtedly lead Sage Park to considerable success through his guidance in Servant Leadership."

As Executive Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, Guanio will utilize his experience in delivering exceptional customer service while building cohesive and skillful teams to ensure the care and well-being of all residents and their families.

"It's a privilege to join Watercrest Senior Living Group in upholding the highest standards of care and support for our seniors, families and associates," says Dan Guanio, Executive Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. "I look forward to the opportunity to significantly impact the lives of our seniors and build community partnerships which will endure generations."

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care will feature 104 assisted living and 24 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations, savory dining and upscale amenities in a thoughtfully planned senior living community. Ideally located in Kissimmee's Osceola Corporate Center, the neighboring area offers a multitude of workspaces, residential neighborhoods, and plentiful retail and entertainment centers to offer seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle.

For more information on Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, contact Jennifer Lopez at 407-900-2840 or visit the sales office, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm at 1136 Cypress Glen Circle in Kissimmee.

Watercrest Senior Living, the operator of Sage Park, prides itself on providing state-of-the-art wellness programs, outstanding caregivers and world-class care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and their comprehensive programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com or www.sageparkseniorliving.com.

