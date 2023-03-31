VERO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the addition of Danielle Potter to the leadership team as executive director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast in Palm Coast, Florida.

Watercrest Senior Living Group welcomes Danielle Potter as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast in Florida.

Potter joins the Market Street Palm Coast team with the knowledge and experience of serving in a multitude of roles in the senior living industry. She started her career in housekeeping, working her way upwards as a resident care coordinator, lifestyle director, lead concierge, and business office director before earning her leadership role as an executive director several years ago.

"We are privileged to welcome Danielle to our Watercrest team as she embraces the residents and associates of Market Street Palm Coast like family," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The depth and breadth of knowledge in serving seniors combined with her personal mission to honor seniors, makes Danielle an excellent addition to our team."

Being raised by her great-grandmother, 'Nana,' Potter learned from an early age the importance of respecting her elders. Her earliest memories include volunteer hours at the local VFW and numerous trips to visit Nana's friends in senior living communities.

"I gained so much wisdom at a young age listening to the stories and advice I learned from Nana and her friends," says Danielle Potter, Executive Director of Market Street Palm Coast. "These experiences showed me how the simplest of gestures, a kind word, touch or smile, can leave a lasting impact on those around you."

Market Street Palm Coast is a 64-unit state-of-the-art memory care community in Palm Coast, Florida, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community, achieving the highest possible performance rating for Memory Care

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please contact the community at 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group