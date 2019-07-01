Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Dawn Osterweil as Executive Director of Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care

Osterweil brings over twenty years of diverse senior living experience, having served several of the nation's leading healthcare providers throughout her career. With the majority of her tenure as a respected executive director, Osterweil also enjoyed success as a senior executive director, nursing home administrator, mentor and training specialist, and operations manager.

"Dawn naturally leads and engages her teammates as a mentor and partner," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations. "We are thankful to have her leading our premier Watercrest Naples community. Her passion is evident in her relationships with seniors and family members as she ensures excellent customer service in each unique interaction."

Watercrest Naples will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The exceptional architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"I am honored and blessed to be part of the Watercrest family and work with the best and brightest professionals in the business," says Dawn Osterweil, Watercrest Naples Executive Director. "It means the world to me to bring the Watercrest brand to the Naples market and 'to welcome, care and serve' seniors in the community in which I live."

Watercrest Naples is ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive in Naples and currently under construction by Walker and Company. Prospective residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office for further information at 15205 Collier Boulevard, Suite 205. To schedule an appointment, contact Dawn Osterweil at 239-734-5639, or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Naples is a development project partnered between Watercrest and United Properties. The partnership also includes the development of Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community, currently under construction and scheduled to open in Summer 2020. For information on United Properties, visit www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group