Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

After an early career in banking leadership, Harris felt a calling to make a difference in the lives of others, thereby transitioning to the senior living industry. Over the past twenty years, Harris has grown from an administrative assistant to an executive director, having served in independent, assisted living and memory care communities. As an impactful leader, she skillfully managed the assimilation of multiple buildings into one operational campus, as well as the successful opening of a new community on Florida's east coast.

"Jennifer's strong leadership style and expertise in senior living enables the team she supports to provide outstanding care to the residents we serve," says Christy Skinner, Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Jennifer was fortunate to grow up with all four of her grandparents who made a tremendous impact in her life. Spending time with her grandfather, an insurance salesman, included visiting with his senior clients, sharing stories and reliving memories. Those moments would become the foundation of her career.

"There is nothing like the joy of helping residents and their families. This joy keeps me going in the good times and the most challenging times," says Jennifer Harris, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. "I am truly blessed to be part of the Watercrest team and say that I do what I love and love what I do."

Architected by LifeBuilt Architecture, Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residences are purposefully designed to ignite the human spirit by identifying personal connections to specific sights, sounds, tastes and smells. Honoring each resident's traditions and interests, Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners utilize specifically designed spaces throughout the community to stimulate the brain and spark meaningful connections.

For community information, contact Jennifer Harris or Christine McGrath at 386-261-1340 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group, owner of Market Street, specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities. Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living Group identifies people as the company's greatest asset. For information visit www.watercrestslg.com.

