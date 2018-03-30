Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

Lopez brings ten years of experience in healthcare, having moved full circle in her career from labor and delivery to hospice care. An energetic and motivated leader, Lopez worked closely with clinical staff in business management, sales, and marketing, opening a new hospice community in Orlando where she successfully implemented innovative techniques for census growth.

As Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, Lopez shines with her charisma and determination to provide exceptional experiences for her residents in ensuring a successful transition to their new home.

"From the moment you meet Jennifer, you are immediately impacted by her fervor and compassion for serving seniors. She brings such great value with her knowledge and background to the growing culture of Watercrest Senior Living, we are blessed to welcome her to the Sage Park community," says Christy Skinner, Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care will feature 104 assisted living and 24 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations, savory dining and upscale amenities in a thoughtfully planned senior living community. Ideally located in Kissimmee's Osceola Corporate Center, the neighboring area offers a multitude of workspaces, residential neighborhoods, and plentiful retail and entertainment centers to offer seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle.

"My passion and focus for the elderly community is ensuring their later years are some of the best years. I love their generation, their stories, and the knowledge they share," says Jennifer Lopez, Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. "I look forward to growing our Sage Park residence as I am deeply rooted to the Osceola community and able to assist in both Spanish and English."

For more information on Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, contact Jennifer Lopez at 407-900-2840 or visit the sales office, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm at 1136 Cypress Glen Circle in Kissimmee.

Watercrest Senior Living, the operator of Sage Park, prides itself on providing state-of-the-art wellness programs, outstanding caregivers and world-class care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and their comprehensive programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com or www.sageparkseniorliving.com.

