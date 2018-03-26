Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Joe Germain as Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

"Joe demonstrates daily the principles upon which Watercrest was founded. He is a devoted servant with a powerful ambition to utilize his God-given talents to make a lasting impact on the people around him," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "He will undoubtedly bring significant value to our Watercrest team and the continued success of our Pelican Landing community."

As Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, Germain will streamline strategic planning and growth strategies, bringing a fresh perspective to senior living in resident engagement, staffing, marketing and growth.

"I believe that through faith, anything is possible. To come alongside the Watercrest team, who is revolutionizing the senior living industry, is simply amazing," says Joe Germain, Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care. "My role is quite simple; build people. When you pour into your residents and team, that's when you see true life change."

Developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations, savory dining and outstanding care.

Pelican Landing received the 2016 Indian River County Architectural Recognition Award from the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce and the 2016 Commercial Development and Beautification Award from the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ideally located in the heart of Sebastian, the community is just minutes from diverse workspaces, retail and entertainment centers, residential neighborhoods, and the Sebastian River Medical Center. The city of Sebastian sits adjacent to the Atlantic beaches and boasts an unobstructed view of the intra-coastal waterway in the Indian River Lagoon along its charming riverfront district.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For more information, visit www.thepelicanlanding.com or www.watercrestslg.com

