Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes LeeAnn Brakefield as Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is proud to welcome LeeAnn Brakefield to the leadership team as the executive director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care in Indian Land, SC.

"LeeAnn joins the Watercrest family with an extensive background in senior living, but also the personal experience of caring for parents living with dementia, and those are skills only learned by living them," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "LeeAnn serves Watercrest Indian Land as a compassionate leader and mentor, identifying with our residents and families while successfully implementing operational strategies in her community."

As Executive Director of Watercrest Indian Land, LeeAnn Brakefield brings a lifetime of experience in the senior living industry, having spent her childhood singing and playing with her parents' church group at a local skilled nursing center. Here she developed a passion for caring for her elders, leading her to pursue a nursing degree and beginning her career as a charge nurse in the same skilled nursing community she visited as a child. She spent over a decade serving in skilled, memory, and hospice care before earning her Long Term Care Administrator's License in 2010 and a promotion to Executive Director where she continues to serve today. As her own parents received diagnoses of dementia, she experienced the struggles of being a 'forgotten daughter' while navigating the unfamiliar processes related to the disease. Brakefield brings her decades of industry experience and personal understanding to her role as Executive Director, as she supports residents and families in obtaining quality care and support.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of the Watercrest organization where strong servant leadership and a people-first mentality is our priority," says LeeAnn Brakefield, Executive Director. "Success in our industry is knowing that our residents feel heard and understood; and seeing that they are treated with the dignity and grace that they deserve."

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is located in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

