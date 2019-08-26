Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Riane Bernard as Regional Director of Clinical Operations

Bernard began her career as a CNA in long term care before earning her nursing degree and later serving as Director of Health and Wellness in assisted living. She embraced opportunities to share her passion for clinical care with others, while encouraging and mentoring team members to achieve their dreams.

As Regional Director of Clinical Operations, Bernard ensures Watercrest's standards of exceptional care, innovative programming and advanced associate training are met for the clinical teams of all Watercrest senior living communities. Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences which honor seniors and promote a diverse, enriching lifestyle.

"Riane absolutely loves being a clinician," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations. "She serves our residents and associates with humility and compassion, while skillfully leading others with her high-energy drive and problem-solving skills. She is truly an asset to our team."

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities.

Bernard most recently served as Clinical Specialist for more than 25 senior living communities; and will utilize those skills in the mentoring and implementation of clinical procedures as Watercrest prepares to open multiple communities in the next few years.

"We must listen with interest, speak with sincerity, and operate with integrity and compassion," says Riane Bernard, Regional Director of Clinical Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "As part of the Watercrest team, I strive to make each day better than the one before for our seniors and associates."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group