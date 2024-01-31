Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Teleia Farrell to the Market Street Viera Leadership Team

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

31 Jan, 2024, 10:16 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Teleia Farrell as Associate Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera.  Market Street Viera is an award-winning, 60-unit state-of-the-art memory care community located in Melbourne, Florida, and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

With her background in senior living, Farrell will support the community in sales and operations, ensuring transparency and accountability for family members entrusting their loved one's care and well-being as a resident of Market Street.

Continue Reading
Watercrest Senior Living Group welcomes Teleia Farrell as Assistant Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera in Melbourne, Fla.
Watercrest Senior Living Group welcomes Teleia Farrell as Assistant Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera in Melbourne, Fla.

"Our Market Street Viera residence offers seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia a world-class environment focused on their individual needs," says Assistant Executive Director Farrell.  "I am honored to be part of the Market Street team and an integral part of this community."

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community.  U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care. 

"Teleia's passion and commitment to our residents and family members will bolster Market Street's reputation as the superior choice for unparalleled service in Alzheimer's and dementia care," says James Brassard, Director of Market Street Operations.

Market Street Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Rings in the New Year with Luxurious Style

Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Rings in the New Year with Luxurious Style

The residents and associates of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the start of 2024 with an evening of grandeur. A...
Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates the Magic of Christmas All Month Long

Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates the Magic of Christmas All Month Long

The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community. Residents enjoyed unique community outings, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.