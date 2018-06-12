Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Vanessa McCall as Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

McCall brings twelve years of sales and marketing experience in senior living with established healthcare providers. During her successful tenure, McCall earned the Horizon Award for highest sales and increase in occupancy, as well as recognition as Employee of the Month.

As Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, McCall will further establish the Market Street brand in the Tampa area while providing the ideal environment and support to meet the needs of family members and their loved ones transitioning to memory care.

"I feel at home with the Watercrest Team, as though all of the experience, training, and knowledge I have acquired over the years is being utilized to purposefully serve others," says Vanessa McCall, Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake.

After earning her marketing degree, McCall established her career in the senior living industry, instilling her talents of patience and discernment to develop relationships based on trust and confidence.

"Vanessa is a joyful and knowledgeable resource in our industry. Her steadfast convictions, contagious spirit, and can-do attitude give family members peace of mind in her role as a trusted advisor," says Christy Skinner, Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Market Street Memory Care Residences are artfully designed memory care communities envisioned by Market Street co-owner Marc Vorkapich, CEO and principal of parent company, Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Communities connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.

All Market Street memory care associates receive world-class training as Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their cutting-edge memory care programming includes Personal Life Silhouettes, Music & Memory, Memories in the Making, For the Love of Color, and multi-sensory culinary and gardening experiences, all with attention to individualized resident needs.

Market Street Memory Care Residence features an inviting and purposeful LifeBUILT design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

For information about Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, contact Vanessa McCall, Community Relations Director at 727-202-9314 or visit the community at 833 East Lake Road North, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

