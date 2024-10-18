Watercrest Senior Living Prioritizes Resident Safety during Hurricane Season

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's premier senior living providers with world-class communities located in the southeastern United States, Watercrest Senior Living Group ensures hurricane safety and preparedness be top of mind in their community training and communication protocols.

Watercrest Senior Living Director of Operations James Brassard (L) and Luiz Maldonado (R), Environmental Services Director of Market Street East Lake team up in the early morning after Hurricane Milton passed to tarp the damaged shingles on the roof of the community. Watercrest associates remained onsite during the storms to ensure the safety and well-being of their senior residents and to provide communication with family members.

Each Watercrest Senior Living community is built to withstand the most severe weather conditions, offering standby generators to ensure resident safety and overall well-being is preserved during unforeseen circumstances. Watercrest associates receive comprehensive training for natural disasters and stand ready to quickly activate the Community Specific Comprehensive Emergency Management Plans. In addition, Watercrest provides refuge for associates and families whose living conditions may otherwise be compromised during such events. During the most recent storm of Hurricane Milton, director teams and associates throughout Florida communities worked tirelessly in preparation, staying onsite throughout the inclement weather conditions to support residents and be available for immediate emergency response as needed.

"Watercrest Senior Living takes the safety and well-being of our residents seriously," says James Brassard, Watercrest's Director of Market Street Operations. "We are blessed to have dedicated servant leaders ensuring that our communities are adequately prepared throughout the year for emergencies. Our plan includes purposeful amenities, consistent communication with residents and their families, as well as staff training to instill peace of mind while ensuring that daily activities continue as regularly scheduled. This structure provides a sense of comfort and normalcy for residents."

In 2017, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, launched the 'Watercrest CARES' initiative in response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas and beyond. Since then, Watercrest has continued their passion for inspiring a sense of community and positively influencing the fulfillment of community needs as part of this company-wide initiative. Watercrest communities throughout the southeast have responded to the tragic impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton with fundraising and the collection of food, water, and necessities for hurricane victims.

"Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day, to act as faithful stewards and model servant leadership, championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Our communities function as a family, and ensuring the safety and security of our residents and associates each and every day continues to be the heart of Watercrest Senior Living."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group