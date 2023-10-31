Watercrest Senior Living Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Indian River Making Strides Walk

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group represented the Treasure Coast of Florida this month at the annual Indian River Making Strides Walk on October 21st in Vero Beach, Florida. The large walk team included Watercrest associates, residents and family members from Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care in Port St. Lucie, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, and Watercrest team members from the home office in Vero Beach, Florida.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey. The 2023 Indian River Making Strides Walk has already raised over $86,000 this year.

Watercrest Senior Living Group supports the American Cancer Society in honor of their associates, residents and family members who have fought, continue to fight and who have sadly lost their battle with the disease. Watercrest Principal and CFO, Joan Williams, is a 15 year cancer survivor, along with Watercrest St. Lucie West Nurse Joan Muir, who was honored with her 20 year survivor medal at this year's Making Strides Walk.

As part of Watercrest's "Common Unity" initiatives, associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each location. They are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their home towns, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Senior Living Group encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Market Street Memory Care Residences, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture. Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com. Watercrest St. Lucie West as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community is conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

