Watercrest Spanish Springs and Watercrest Buena Vista Partner in Support of The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

"This is a cause so close to our hearts as we serve residents in our community every day who are affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses," says Kayla Ramos, Resident Lifestyle Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs. "We are honored to support the Alzheimer's Association and contribute to the ongoing fight to end Alzheimer's."

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. Thanks to the outstanding show of support and fundraising efforts, the Alzheimer's Association has achieved 98% of their goal of raising $234,000 for their Walk to End Alzheimer's event at The Villages this month. To make a donation towards The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer's event please visit www.act.alz.org.

In August, Watercrest Spanish Springs proudly hosted a spectacular 2024 kick-off party for The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer's, encouraging walk participants and fundraising efforts with a Mardi-Gras themed celebration.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

