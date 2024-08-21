Watercrest Spanish Springs Celebrates a Huge Turnout Hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer's Pep Rally in The Villages

As the 2024 host of this highly anticipated kick-off party, Watercrest Spanish Springs associates gathered in full force to create a unique event attracting donors and attendees to participate in this worthy cause. Residents and guests donned their most festive Mardi-Gras themed apparel of purple, yellow and green hues, complete with bejeweled masks and shiny beaded necklaces.

The live jazz music of Paul De Ritter Band played New Orleans tunes as guests danced throughout the evening, smiling for festive photos at the Enchanted Mirror photo booth, and applauding the presentations honoring multiple walk sponsors, and pep rally sponsors: Watercrest, Vitas and Enhabit.

The aromas of New Orleans cuisine filled the air as party-goers dined on shrimp and sausage jambalaya, fried-green-tomato crab cakes, honey-glazed wings, Boudin sausage balls with alligator meat, spoon-drop beignets and Mardi Gras cupcakes.

"We are honored to host this event at Watercrest Spanish Springs and unite all of our local community members for a cause that is near and dear to our hearts," says Kayla Ramos, Resident Lifestyle Director, Watercrest Spanish Springs. "In supporting the Alzheimer's Association's work, we are aligned in our efforts to honor seniors and improve the lives of those individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses."

The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer's Event will take place at 8am on Saturday, October 5th at The Villages Polo Club, 700 North Buena Vista Boulevard. To join the Watercrest Spanish Springs Walk Team or to make a donation visit:

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2024/FLCentralandNorthFlorida?team_id=875590&pg=team&fr_id=17523

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community named "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group