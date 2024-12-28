Watercrest Spanish Springs Celebrates Holiday Magic All Month Long

Watercrest associates kicked off the season with a cozy pajama day in memory care and delighted in a sweet treat from Resident Wellness Director Jennifer Sparkman. The community enjoyed a special visit from Temple Shalom presenting the significance of Hanukkah; and many residents were honored to share their personal stories, traditions, and remembrances of their own Hanukkah celebrations. Watercrest communities across the state also hosted a Festival of Wreaths event with themed wreaths auctioned off to benefit Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to placing wreaths on the tombs of fallen soldiers across the country during the holidays.

Most recently, Watercrest Spanish Springs hosted a beautiful Winter Formal Dinner with a decadent culinary spread, tasty Christmas cocktails, and live music by Steve Roman. Residents, associates and guests donned their holiday best and celebrated with dancing, laughter, and lively conversations.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling lights to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community named "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

