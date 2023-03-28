Watercrest Spanish Springs Takes Top Awards at the Lady Lake Mac N Cheese Festival

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the second annual Lady Lake Mac N Cheese Festival, Watercrest Spanish Springs swept the competition taking home two top awards for their winning dish. Watercrest Spanish Springs Executive Chef Matt Levinson served his spectacular macaroni and cheese recipe to hundreds of tasting participants at the festival and earned not only the People's Choice Award, but the prestigious Mayor's Award as well.

The team at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the success of Executive Chef Matt Levinson taking home the top two awards for his winning recipe at the Lady Lake Mac n Cheese Festival.

The Mac N Cheese festival, organized by the Lake Lake Chamber of Commerce, attracted nearly 900 attendees to Log Cabin Park on March 11th, with dozens of mac n cheese recipes vying for recognition. Watercrest Spanish Springs Community Relations Director, Jenn Hutt, an active member of the Lady Lake Chamber encouraged Chef Levinson to enter as a first time participant, as Tony Truax, Environmental Services Director at Watercrest Spanish Springs joined the team for event day prep.

Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care is an upscale senior living community located in The Villages of Central Florida. Residents enjoy culinary offerings on a daily basis that are not only diverse and delicious, but also benefit seniors mind health and the aging process. Watercrest Chefs, like Matt Levinson are focused on creating culinary experiences that celebrate life for seniors.

"We are so proud of Executive Chef Levinson for showcasing his culinary talents and for our fantastic Watercrest team for their outstanding support and involvement in our local community," says Kathy Wiederhold, Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs.

Watercrest Senior Living Group took operational management of the Spanish Springs community in the summer of 2021, implementing Watercrest's signature programming and exceptional quality care and training programs. In just 18 months and in the midst of a global pandemic, the Watercrest Spanish Springs community achieved a complete turnaround in reaching 100% resident occupancy.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group