Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

"It is a great distinction for Watercrest St. Lucie West to be recognized with the esteemed Reputation 800 Award," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest vision to stand as a beacon of quality senior living where servant leaders collaborate to honor our elders. This success is realized as our associates continuously strive for excellence through customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest St. Lucie West was recently named Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards, an achievement reflecting excellence as voted by the local community. Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. The signature Watercrest product provides 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard along Florida's breathtaking Treasure Coast, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

