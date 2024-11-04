Watercrest St. Lucie West Celebrates Fall Traditions: A Signature Element of Live Exhilarated Programming

The sights, sounds, and smells of fall filled the air, engaging residents, associates and guests in a multisensory experience that enlivened the senses. From superheroes to Disney princesses, children and adults of all ages donned their Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating and face painting while everyone enjoyed pumpkin decorating, s'mores roasting, and exciting raffles. Laughter and lively conversations filled the air as residents and guests exchanged "Boos!" and sweet treats provided by community partners from Kyso Podiatry, Sobe Innovative Rehab, Professional Nurses, Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Health.

The team at Watercrest St. Lucie West recognizes the importance of honoring traditions such as fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations and visits to the pumpkin patch as part of their signature Live Exhilarated™ programming. Watercrest Senior Living offers diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"Celebrating momentous occasions instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members and is an essential element to our multi-sensory programming," says Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident Experience for Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a two-time consecutive winner of 'Best Senior Living Community' in the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards and a 2024 recipient of the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management. The community offers 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views, boasting an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

