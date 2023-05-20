Watercrest St. Lucie West Honors Nurses for National Nurses Week

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

20 May, 2023, 18:00 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second week of May, the residents and staff of Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care designated a special time each day to recognize their nurses who are critically important in ensuring the safety, health and happiness of their Watercrest senior living residents.

Nurses at Watercrest St. Lucie West enjoy a week filled with special gifts, catered lunches, games and raffle prizes as part of Watercrest Senior Living's celebration of National Nurses Week in May.
Nurses at Watercrest St. Lucie West enjoy a week filled with special gifts, catered lunches, games and raffle prizes as part of Watercrest Senior Living's celebration of National Nurses Week in May.

"Over the past several years, the senior living industry has seen an increased demand for nurses and care staff, and it is essential to us as an organization to take the time to honor these associates who compassionately care for our seniors each and every day," says Jennifer Bargo, Resident Wellness Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday, and raises awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments, honoring the vital role nurses play in society. At Watercrest St. Lucie West, nurses enjoyed a full week of catered lunches, celebratory ice cream scoops, a Jumbo Jenga competition, and daily raffle prizes.

Watercrest St. Lucie West celebrated 100% occupancy last year after opening in 2018 as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views.  The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views. 

Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year.  From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest St. Lucie West team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options.  Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training facility, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

