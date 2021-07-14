Watercrest St. Lucie West Hosts Walk to End Alzheimer's to Support the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day Initiative

The Walk to End Alzheimer's walk-a-thon began at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care where walkers were joined by residents and associates from another local assisted living community. The walk route passed the local fire station where firefighters passed out bottled waters and cheered on the group. More than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's and fundraising events such as this one, help offset the $355 billion that the disease will cost the United States in 2021 alone.

At Watercrest, Common Unity initiatives inspire a sense of community at each location, while fulfilling needs in their hometowns and supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways. As part of a themed series of Common Unity initiatives, residents and associates spent months in fundraising and preparation for 'The Longest Day.' Watercrest St. Lucie West raised over $1,350 through various fundraising activities including manicures, blackjack tournaments, a community art show, and the selling of purple masks and shirts to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.

"Every donation, big or small, makes a significant impact in the efforts to eliminate Alzheimer's disease," says Michelle Montanez, Resident Lifestyle Director at Watercrest St. Lucie West. "We are grateful for the wholehearted collaboration of our Watercrest family and the surrounding community to model servant leadership and support this worthy cause."

Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, and diverse culinary experiences. For information, please contact Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at 772-877-2596.

