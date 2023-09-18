Watercrest St. Lucie West Voted Best Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly announces their recognition as the Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards.

Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their achievement of Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards. Pictured are Senior Executive Director Bobi Kruemberg (L) and Senior Community Relations Director, Diann McDonough (R) accepting the award at the annual Treasure Coast awards gala.

Winning the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards is a prestigious achievement that reflects a company's excellence in its respective industry. Members of the local community nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in over 140 categories, progressing from the top 5 nominees into final voting for winners and finalists in each category. Winners are revealed at an exclusive awards gala and then to the public in an online and printed Treasure Coast winners edition.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as the best senior living community in our area, as voted by our customers and peers," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "We are so proud of our dedicated associates for creating an exceptional environment for our residents to call home."

Watercrest St. Lucie West celebrated 100% occupancy last year after opening in 2018 as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest St. Lucie West team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training facility, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group