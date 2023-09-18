Watercrest St. Lucie West Voted Best Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

18 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly announces their recognition as the Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards.

Continue Reading
Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their achievement of Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards. Pictured are Senior Executive Director Bobi Kruemberg (L) and Senior Community Relations Director, Diann McDonough (R) accepting the award at the annual Treasure Coast awards gala.
Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their achievement of Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the 2023 Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards. Pictured are Senior Executive Director Bobi Kruemberg (L) and Senior Community Relations Director, Diann McDonough (R) accepting the award at the annual Treasure Coast awards gala.

Winning the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards is a prestigious achievement that reflects a company's excellence in its respective industry. Members of the local community nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in over 140 categories, progressing from the top 5 nominees into final voting for winners and finalists in each category. Winners are revealed at an exclusive awards gala and then to the public in an online and printed Treasure Coast winners edition.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as the best senior living community in our area, as voted by our customers and peers," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "We are so proud of our dedicated associates for creating an exceptional environment for our residents to call home."

Watercrest St. Lucie West celebrated 100% occupancy last year after opening in 2018 as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views. 

Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest St. Lucie West team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training facility, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces the Promotion of Johnita Jackson-Hannah to Vice President of Clinical Operations

Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care Sparks Culinary Creativity with a Great Duos Cook-Off

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.