Watercrest St. Lucie West Voted Two-Time Consecutive Winner of Best Senior Living Community in the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards

Winning the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards is a prestigious achievement that reflects a company's excellence in its respective industry. Members of the local community nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in over 140 categories, progressing from the top 5 nominees into final voting for winners and finalists in each category. Winners are revealed at an exclusive awards gala and then to the public in an online and printed Treasure Coast winners edition.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers and peers as the best assisted living and senior living community for the second consecutive year," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "This award is a testament to the excellent training and dedication of our servant leaders honoring our seniors with individualized care in an exceptional environment."

Watercrest St. Lucie West was also recognized this year with the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management, highlighting organizations that go above and beyond in delivering on brand promise by listening to and acting on feedback from their consumers.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

