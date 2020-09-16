­Watercrest Welcomes James Brassard as Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care

"Each and every small action we take leads to greater successes for our residents, family members and associates," says James Brassard, Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care. "It's a privilege to spend each day alongside our dedicated team members, providing an exceptional environment for our Palm Bay seniors."

A combat veteran who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq, James received his MBA from Gulf Coast University and continues to serve his local community as a college professor. As executive director of Palm Bay Memory Care, Brassard unifies his team members while serving the aging population with understanding and integrity.

"On any given day, you may find James sharing stories with a resident, mentoring an associate,or lending a helping hand in the community," says Angela Bowden, Watercrest's Regional Director of Operations. "He strives to engage residents and celebrate his team on a daily basis, greatly impacting everyone around him."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For information visit www.palmbaymemorycare.com or contact James Brassard at 321-574-6290.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

