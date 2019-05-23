Watercrest Welcomes Joy Patterson as Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

Patterson's healthcare career began as marketing director for a nursing home, and there her love for seniors and the industry flourished. She expanded her skillset, achieving her nursing home administrators license and residential care facility license. Patterson most recently excelled in a regional role, traveling to multiple communities and assisting associates and families in honoring seniors in their transition to senior living.

"Since joining Watercrest, I feel God has surely blessed me by opening this door," says Joy Patterson, executive director of Watercrest Columbia. "I am deeply moved seeing the love, care and happiness in our communities, and so proud to serve the residents, families, and associates of Columbia."

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia will include a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

During construction, future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office located at 4304 Hardscrabble Road, just north of Clemson Road, and next to CVS. To schedule an appointment, contact Joy at 803-771-7500 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. Their second project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction in Winter Park, FL and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. Visit www.titan-development.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

