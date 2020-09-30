­Watercrest Welcomes Paige Hodgin as Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

Hodgin joins Watercrest with a degree in business administration and more than twenty years of experience in sales and marketing, small business management, and healthcare. As a certified dementia specialist and former chairperson for the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's, Hodgin invests her personal and professional time improving the lives of seniors and their families.

"Paige pours her heart and soul into her residents, advocating for their care and individual needs," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations. "She leads effectively while prioritizing her time to build genuine relationships with each of her residents."

Residents of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The community's innovative design includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Seniors should be valued, honored and treated with the highest dignity & respect," says Hodgin, Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land. "It is a pleasure to be part of the Watercrest team and to spend each day enriching the lives of our seniors."

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land is ideally situated at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. For community information, contact Paige Hodgin at 803-590-7005.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

