Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored as a Finalist in the 2023 Best of Winter Park Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their recognition as one of three Finalists for the '2023 Best Senior Living Community' in Winter Park, Fla. The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce heads the annual competition with winners selected by the local community in fifty categories.

In just four years since Watercrest Winter Park opened their doors, the community has received multiple accolades including three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards, and Excellence in Service by the Northstar Award. Additionally, Watercrest Winter Park has been prestigiously recognized for two consecutive years by U.S. News & World as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

"Watercrest Winter Park is an award-winning senior living community thanks to our exceptional team of dedicated associates and caregivers who prioritize each individual resident and their health, happiness and engagement," says MaryAnn Howell, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "The warmth and energy of our community is captivating, and it is evident on the joyful faces of our residents and family members whether it is sharing an extravagant Sunday Brunch, engaging in an Artful Expressions painting course, or venturing out for a boat cruise on the St. John River."

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

