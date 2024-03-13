Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

"It is a great distinction for Watercrest Winter Park to be recognized with the esteemed Reputation 800 Award," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest vision to stand as a beacon of quality senior living where servant leaders collaborate to honor our elders. This success is realized as our associates continuously strive for excellence through customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

In just four years since Watercrest Winter Park opened their doors, the community has received multiple accolades including three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards, and Excellence in Service by the Northstar Award. Additionally, Watercrest Winter Park has been prestigiously recognized for two consecutive years by U.S. News & World as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

