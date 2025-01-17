Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Joyfully Celebrates the New Year

The occasion kicked off with a festive Happy Hour and the buzz of joyful chatter amongst residents and guests. A red carpet entrance welcomed party-goers to a celebration complete with dazzling décor, brilliant entertainment, and a culinary feast to welcome the new year. The clinking of champagne glasses and joyous laughter filled the halls of their luxury senior living community as residents toasted the beginning of 2025.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from sequined party hats to bubbling champagne is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is a multi-award winning community, prestigiously recognized for three consecutive years by U.S. News & World as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the Best Senior Living Communities Report. The community also boasts recognition as a three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, a Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, and a Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's Retirement Living Awards.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

