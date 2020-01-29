Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Prepares to Welcome Residents

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are honored to offer the seniors of Winter Park a spectacular senior living community which mirrors the idyllic lifestyle of which Winter Park is so widely recognized," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Alongside our partners, Titan Development and Walker and Construction, we thank the Winter Park community for their support and enthusiasm for this project as we prepare to welcome our first residents to their new home."

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. This is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Titan Development. Their first project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated their grand opening last fall in Columbia, SC.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.tdref.fund/.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. For more information about Watercrest Winter Park, contact Laurie Venden, Sales Specialist, at 772-205-0659.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

