Watercrest's Signature 'Aprons & Appetizers' Program Engages Seniors in a 'State Fair Baking Competition' at Market Street Memory Care Palm Coast

Market Street Palm Coast, a Watercrest Senior Living community, hosted a 'State Fair Baking Competition,' with residents and associates teaming up to participate in a friendly, and delicious, dessert competition. The homemade entries included seasonal pumpkin cheesecake, scrumptious peanut butter oatmeal bars, delicate tiramisu, and rich truffle balls. Each unique dessert was savored by the judges, and the winners celebrated with a first-place blue ribbon.

Watercrest's signature program, 'Aprons & Appetizers' introduces multi-sensory, handcrafted, nutritionally wholesome small plates to improve quality of life and nutrition for seniors. Designed by a registered nutritionist and award-winning dementia expert, 'Aprons & Appetizers' is part of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, and a signature offering for residents of Watercrest communities. The curated small plates program maximizes nutrition while satisfying even the most discerning palate. Residents work alongside Watercrest's trained culinary team as they offer chef-led demonstrations, resident prepared dishes, and the excitement of cooking competitions. Each thoughtfully planned activity ignites residents' purpose and passion one recipe at a time.

"A baking competition may sound like a simple event, but it provides enormous opportunity for our residents to socially interact, engage their senses, spark memories, and ignite their creative passions," says Janell Dunn, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Palm Coast.

Watercrest Senior Living has a unique approach to healthy aging, focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group