­Watercrest's Signature Program 'Artful Expressions' Sparks Creativity for Residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera

At Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera , a Watercrest senior living community, the Artful Expressions program kicked off this month with a focus on creative writing in the form of Haiku. Residents attended the workshop to learn the ancient art of Japanese poetry, then collaborated as a group to write their own Haiku with a snowy theme.

"Evidence shows participation in the arts can help individuals live more fully with dementia, and that communication barriers can be broken down through artistic expression," says Ruth Norman, Memory Care Director at Market Street Viera. "Every resident has individual passions and we strive to create opportunities for them to explore their creativity through our various programs."

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Self-expression and feeling understood is essential to our seniors mental and emotional well-being," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living. "Additionally, the therapeutic benefits of art may lessen anxiety and offer a sense of accomplishment."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-253-6321.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

