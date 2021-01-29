Watercrest's Signature Program 'Artful Expressions' Sparks Creativity for Residents at Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

At Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care , the Artful Expressions program kicked off this month with a focus on painting. Residents received invitations to participate in uniquely themed painting workshops, and the first session was a great success.

"We had a fantastic turnout at our first Artful Expressions workshop and the feedback from our residents was excellent," says Noel Fortner, Community Programming Director of Watercrest Newnan. "Residents of all skill levels enjoyed the opportunity to express their individuality and socially interact. We are looking forward to an entire season of exploring artistic programs!"

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Studies show that communication barriers can be broken down through artistic expression, and that expressing creativity provides opportunities to think, problem-solve, and explore new ideas," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact the community at 770-637-2207.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, including unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

