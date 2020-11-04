­Watercrest's Signature Programming Enlivens Seniors at Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

"As the holiday season approaches, it is increasingly important to foster relationships between our residents, associates and family members with unique events such as the harvest festival," says Leisa Cawthon , Executive Director of Watercrest Newnan. "Our Watercrest specialized programming offers endless opportunities to ignite creativity, spark passion, and encourage interaction amongst residents."

Watercrest Senior Living has a unique approach to healthy aging, focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Watercrest Newnan Harvest Festival attracted dozens of residents to Market Plaza, Watercrest's uniquely designed 'outdoor' streetscape complete with salon and spa, bakery, post office and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Homestead Hospice sponsored the community harvest festival, providing an array of games with prizes and volunteers manning the stations. Residents were delighted to participate in the themed games and raffle, while taking home elegant party favors and scrumptious snacks.

Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. The innovative design includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. For community information, contact Leisa Cawthon, Executive Director at 770-637-2207.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group