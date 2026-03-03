WaterField Designs Introduces Lexington Leather Brief, a Structured Full-Grain Leather Briefcase for Modern Professionals

Handcrafted in San Francisco, the Lexington Leather Brief combines premium leather, integrated laptop protection, and refined organization for everyday professional carry, with a structured design and a profile suited to both office and travel.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs today introduced the Lexington Leather Brief, a full-grain leather briefcase designed for professionals who value understated design, durable materials, and practical functionality. The briefcase fits laptops up to 16 inches, including the Apple MacBook Pro, with padded protection built into its structure and a refined silhouette designed for both daily work and life in transit.

Product video: Lexington Leather Brief overview

Lexington Leather Brief by WaterField Designs

Handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco workshop, each Lexington Leather Brief is made in small batches from premium full-grain leather selected for its durability and character. Over time, the leather develops a patina unique to its owner, reinforcing the brief's role as a long-term work companion rather than a disposable accessory.

"We designed the Lexington to bring structure and protection to a traditional leather briefcase," said Gary Waterfield, company founder. "It reflects how people carry their work, with space for devices and the essentials they rely on at the office, during commutes, and on business travel."

The Lexington Leather Brief reflects a quiet luxury approach to professional carry, emphasizing material quality, restraint, and long-term use rather than overt branding or trend-driven design.

Foam-reinforced panels help the Lexington Leather Brief maintain its shape while protecting devices inside. Inside, padded laptop and tablet sleeves keep technology secure, while two elevated interior pockets organize smaller items and include an integrated AirTag slot and key tether for quick access. A collapsible internal sleeve secures a water bottle upright, and gold lining brightens the interior for visibility.

An Ultrasuede-lined front pocket closes with a leather flap and paragliding buckle, keeping small essentials protected yet accessible. Waterproof YKK zippers and lock-compatible custom metal pulls add modern weather protection and security to the otherwise traditional leather briefcase design. Dual leather handles offer balanced hand carry, while D-rings secure the included Supreme Suspension Strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Key Features

Handcrafted from premium full-grain leather that develops a unique patina

Structured foam reinforcement helps maintain shape while protecting contents

Padded laptop sleeve fits up to a 16-inch laptop, including the MacBook Pro

Padded tablet sleeve fits up to a 13-inch tablet, including the iPad Pro

Two elevated interior pockets include an integrated AirTag slot and key tether

Three interior pen slots

Collapsible internal sleeve secures water bottles up to 3.5 inches in diameter upright

Ultrasuede-lined front pocket features a leather flap and paragliding buckle

Gold interior lining enhances visibility

Includes matching Supreme Suspension Strap

Rear luggage pass-through panel

Waterproof YKK zippers feature lock-compatible custom pulls

The Lexington Leather Brief joins WaterField's full-grain leather collection, which includes the Bowery Leather Backpack, Hudson Leather Crossbody, and Executive Leather Messenger. Together, the collection reflects a consistent approach to design, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality

Small-batch production in San Francisco, premium full-grain leather, and integrated structural protection are intended to support years of daily use, positioning the Lexington as a long-term alternative to more disposable work bags.

Availability & Pricing

The Lexington Leather Brief is available now from WaterField Designs.

Lexington Leather Brief Price: $579

Colors: Black, Chocolate, Grizzly

Materials: Full-grain leather, paragliding-style buckle hardware, waterproof YKK zippers, custom metal hardware, gold rip-stop nylon lining, closed-cell foam

Dimensions: 16 x 12 x 4 inches, 12.5 liters

Weight: 2.75 lbs

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco–based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories, handcrafted locally in small batches. Known for combining traditional materials with modern functionality, WaterField designs products that support everyday carry for work, travel, and technology.

