WaterField Designs Introduces the Trigo Backpack, a Lightweight Everyday Backpack Made with EcoPak™ Sailcloth

Handcrafted in San Francisco, the Trigo Laptop Backpack pairs a slim, high-capacity layout with lightweight, weather-resistant materials for commuting and travel.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs announces the Trigo Laptop Backpack, a lightweight, structured, weather-resistant backpack with two padded internal sleeves, including one that fits Apple MacBook Pro models and similarly sized PC laptops. Handcrafted in San Francisco, the Trigo Backpack is constructed from Challenge Sailcloth's EcoPak™ EPLX450RS, a textile made from recycled materials. The EcoPak™ sailcloth delivers strength and water resistance while reducing weight compared to traditional bag materials.

Product video: Trigo Backpack overview

WaterField Trigo Laptop Backpack

The Trigo Backpack evolved from WaterField's Trigo Sling, a limited-run Sandbox project that sold out across three releases. Both designs share the new Trigo line's defining elements: a distinctive triangular pocket, lightweight construction, and a high-capacity layout with a slim profile.

"When you're carrying two devices every day, along with everything else you need, weight adds up quickly," said Gary Waterfield, founder of WaterField Designs. "EcoPak™ allowed us to maintain structure and weather protection without adding bulk, while enabling the triangular front pocket that defines the Trigo line."

Weighing approximately 20 percent less than comparable backpacks made from Cordura or nylon, the Trigo Backpack maintains a slim profile while evenly distributing weight for daily commutes, crowded spaces and travel.

A defining design element is the architectural triangular front pocket, which conceals a pleated compartment that can be accessed quickly by swinging the bag to one side. A top quick-access pocket, lined with Ultrasuede®, includes three built-in organizers for a phone, keys and small valuables and is accessible when the bag is standing upright.

Inside, the Trigo Backpack features a padded laptop sleeve lined at the bottom with shock-absorbing neoprene, along with a padded iPad or tablet sleeve, an internal zipper pocket and pen slots.

Firm foam in the back panels and base adds structure and protection, while sweat-wicking mesh and ergonomic shoulder straps further support comfort. A wheeled suitcase pass-through adds convenience for travel.

The Trigo Backpack is built with Challenge Sailcloth's EcoPak™, a lightweight, high-performance fabric originally developed for sailmaking and adapted for bags and packs. Made from 100 percent recycled polyester components, the textile features cross-ply reinforcement, a waterproof matte film backing, and a fluorocarbon-free C0 water-repellent finish.

The Trigo Backpack is finished with waterproof zippers and a leather-wrapped top handle riveted to a flexible internal plate that distributes weight and helps the bag retain its shape.

Key features

Slim-profile everyday backpack designed for commuting and travel

Lightweight construction using Challenge Sailcloth EcoPak™ EPLX450RS

Signature triangular front pocket with pleated storage

Ultrasuede-lined top quick-access smartphone pocket with built-in organizers

Padded laptop and tablet sleeves compatible with up to 16-inch laptops and 13-inch tablets

Collapsible internal water bottle pocket

Firm foam structure in back and base for protection

Sweat-wicking mesh back panel and ergonomic shoulder straps

Wheeled suitcase pass-through

Waterproof zippers

Availability and Pricing

Price: $349

Colors and materials: Black, blue or gray Challenge Sailcloth EcoPak™ EPLX450RS.

Dimensions: 19 x 13 x 6 inches.

Weight and volume: 2.4 pounds; 24.3 liters.

Available now at sfbags.com

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs is a San Francisco–based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories. Every product is designed, cut and sewn in WaterField's own workshop, where a small team of skilled craftspeople focuses on durable construction, thoughtful organization, and clean, timeless design. WaterField products are known for blending modern functionality with long-lasting materials and understated style.

WaterField Designs, SFBags, Trigo Backpack and Trigo Sling are trademarks of WaterField Designs. © 2026. All Rights Reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

