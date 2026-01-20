WaterField Designs Launches Hanging Toiletry Bag Designed to Improve Visibility and Hygiene at Home and on the Road

The Hanging Toiletry Bag is a toiletry organizer that combines a swivel hanging hook with translucent, breathable Monolite™ mesh and purpose-built compartments to improve visibility, hygiene, and access while freeing up bathroom counter space.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs announces the Hanging Toiletry Bag, a new toiletry organizer designed to improve visibility, hygiene, and convenience for travelers and home users alike. Designed as a compact travel toiletry bag for carry-on luggage, gym bags, and home bathroom use, the Hanging Toiletry Bag reimagines the classic Dopp kit with a system that prioritizes visibility, ventilation, and adaptable use across a wide range of bathroom environments.



"We wanted to rethink the traditional toiletry pouch as a practical organizer that works in real life," said Gary Waterfield, company owner. "Most toiletry bags are designed for storage, not for how people actually use them, from small bathrooms with no counter space to large hotel setups and even in-shower use."

The Hanging Toiletry Bag combines a swivel hanging hook with translucent, breathable Monolite™ mesh and purpose-built compartments to improve visibility, hygiene, and access.

A swivel hook stored in a zippered back pocket allows the bag to hang from towel rods, shower bars, hooks, or doors, keeping toiletries off limited counter space and within easy reach. When unzipped and hung in its open-book configuration, all compartments lie flat and remain fully visible, allowing users to see and access contents without unpacking.

Translucent, breathable Monolite™ mesh is used throughout the interior to allow airflow and visibility. This mesh releases heat and moisture, helping damp items dry faster while making bottles and tools easy to identify immediately.

The lower section contains a large, zippered mesh pocket sized specifically for travel-size bottles. The upper section includes a ventilated mesh pocket for damp items, a zippered flat pocket for small accessories, and a deeper storage area with additional organization pockets. Side loops hold a toothbrush and razor upright and off the counter for improved hygiene and drying.

An exterior front zip pocket provides quick access to frequently used items, while a top grab handle supports easy carry between rooms, gym lockers, or travel transitions. The bag fully unzips and lies flat, making it easy to load, reorganize, or access contents whether packing at home, unpacking in a hotel, or hanging in a small bathroom.

Handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco workshop, the Hanging Toiletry Bag is available in rugged ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather or waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather, pairing a refined appearance with durable materials. Waterproof YKK exterior zippers, all-metal hardware, translucent Monolite™ mesh, and a gold rip-stop, water-resistant lining complete the design.

FEATURES

Swivel hook stored in back zippered pocket for hanging on rods, hooks, shower bars, or doors

Open-book layout when unzipped keeps contents visible and accessible

Translucent, breathable Monolite™ mesh for visibility, ventilation, and faster drying

Lower zippered Monolite™ mesh pocket sized for travel bottles

Upper compartment with ventilated Monolite™ mesh pocket, zip pocket, and deep storage area

Side slots for toothbrush and razor to keep items upright and off counters

Front zip pocket for quick-access items

Gold water-resistant liner enhances interior visibility

Top grab handle for easy carry

Waterproof YKK exterior zippers and all-metal hardware

Handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco workshop

The new Hanging Toiletry Bag joins WaterField's collection of toiletry bags and travel accessories designed to keep both business and leisure travelers organized. All WaterField Designs products have been handcrafted to meticulous standards in San Francisco since 1998.

Availability & Pricing

Hanging Toiletry Bag

Price: $169

Dimensions: 9 x 6 x 4 inches

Volume: 3 liters

Weight: Ballistic nylon — 0.65 lbs.; Waxed canvas — 0.75 lbs.

Colors & Materials: 1050 denier black ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather, or 14 oz. brown waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather. Translucent Monolite™ mesh interior pockets, waterproof YKK zippers, custom metal pulls, gold rip-stop water-resistant liner.

Available now at sfbags.com

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco manufacturer of premium bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their gear stylishly, efficiently, and responsibly. Founded in 1998, the company designs and handcrafts all products to exacting standards in its San Francisco workshop. More information at Our Story.

SOURCE WaterField Designs