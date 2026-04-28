WaterField Designs Introduces Magnetic Gaming Case for Lenovo Legion Go 2 Handheld

San Francisco maker expands its handcrafted case line with a custom-fit option for Lenovo's flagship Windows gaming handheld. Premium materials, a magnetic closure, and charge-through functionality address protection and access for high-value gaming devices like the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco-based designer and manufacturer, announces the Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case, a custom-fitted, protective case for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC and its charging cable. Handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco workshop, the case extends the company's Magnetic Gaming Case line to one of the largest and most capable Windows-based handheld consoles on the market. Pricing starts at $89 and includes full-grain leather or durable vegan textile options.

Magnetic Gaming Case for Legion Go 2

As handheld gaming systems increase in size, power, and price, protective carry solutions have lagged behind. Many existing options rely on generic materials or rigid shells that add bulk or limit access. WaterField developed the Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case to address these tradeoffs, combining structured protection with quick access and the ability to charge the device while stored.

Product Video: Magnetic Gaming Case

The case replaces a traditional zipper with a magnetic closure system that runs along two sides. Rare-earth magnets secure the opening without hardware, reducing wear points and allowing the case to open silently. The flexible closure also permits a charging cable to pass through, enabling the device to remain protected while powering up.

The exterior is available in full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, each selected for durability and structure. Inside, a layer of closed-cell foam cushions the device, while a plush liner protects the screen and chassis from abrasion. The tailored fit accommodates the Legion Go 2 with controllers attached, maintaining a slim, professional aesthetic suitable for work, travel, and everyday carry.

"Legion Go 2 owners are carrying a large, high-value device," said company founder Gary Waterfield. "We wanted reliable protection while still feeling effortless to use. The magnetic closure simplifies access while maintaining structure, so the case supports how people carry and use their handhelds throughout the day."

Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case Key Features:

Custom-fitted interior secures the Lenovo Legion Go 2 with controllers attached, reducing movement and impact risk

Magnetic closure replaces a zipper, creating a quiet, no-scratch seal that protects exposed edges

Magnetic closure allows cable pass-through for charging while the device remains protected

Closed-cell foam core absorbs impact while helping the case retain its structured silhouette

Plush interior lining prevents scratches on screen and chassis

Interior pocket separates a charging cable or small accessories from the device

Reinforced seams strengthen high-stress areas for long-term durability

Full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas options suit professional, travel, and everyday use

Designed and handcrafted in San Francisco in small production batches

The Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case joins WaterField's lineup of custom-fitted cases for handheld gaming systems, including models for Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally X, ROG Xbox AllyX, Nintendo Switch 2, and Analogue Pocket. The collection shares a consistent material palette and closure system, letting users carry multiple devices in matching cases.

Availability & Pricing

Price: $89 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $119 (full-grain leather).

Colors: choice of black or chocolate full-grain leather; two vegan options: black ballistic nylon or brown waxed canvas.

Materials: 1050 denier ballistic nylon or 15 oz. waxed canvas, full-grain leather, lightweight closed-cell foam, plush padded liner, strings of rare-earth magnets.

Dimensions: 12.25 x 6 x 2.25 inches

Weight: 14 oz.

Shipping now from sfbags.com.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco-based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories, handcrafted locally in small batches. Founded in 1998, the company combines traditional materials and craftsmanship with modern functionality to create products for tech-savvy professionals, travelers, and gamers. More information is available at Our Story.

WaterField Designs, SFbags, and Magnetic Gaming Case are trademarks of WaterField Designs. © 2026. All rights reserved. WaterField Designs is not affiliated with Lenovo. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WaterField Designs