WaterField Designs Introduces Versus Gaming Sling, a Dual-Compartment Sling for Two Handheld Gaming Devices

Handcrafted in San Francisco, the Versus Gaming Sling is designed to carry two handheld gaming devices, separating a primary console from a second device, accessories, or everyday essentials in two purpose-built compartments. The structured sling protects larger handhelds while enabling two-device carry in a compact, low-profile form suited to gaming and everyday use.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs today introduced the Versus Gaming Sling, a compact sling bag designed to carry handheld gaming consoles such as the Valve Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch 2, and ASUS ROG Ally, along with accessories, everyday essentials, or a second device. Developed in response to customer requests for a gaming case that could carry two consoles, the sling features a dual-compartment layout: a padded rear compartment for a primary device and a front compartment for a second handheld, additional gear, and daily carry items. Handcrafted in small batches in WaterField's San Francisco workshop, the new gaming sling combines structured protection, organized storage, and a refined, low-profile silhouette suited to both gaming and everyday wear.

Versus Gaming Sling by WaterField Designs

"Customers told us they were carrying more than one device and trying to fit everything into cases that weren't designed for two devices," said Gary Waterfield, company founder. "The Versus gives the primary console a fully protected space, while the front compartment stays flexible for a second device, accessories, or everyday gear. The strap detaches so the body works as a standalone case, whether carrying one device or two."

As handheld gaming expands across platforms, users increasingly carry multiple devices to access different game libraries. Valve's Steam Deck helped establish a new category of portable PC gaming, followed by systems such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, while Nintendo Switch devices and dedicated retro handhelds continue to serve distinct ecosystems. Each platform supports different titles, prompting gamers to carry more than one device or travel with additional accessories. At the same time, hands-free carry has become more common across commuting and travel, with sling silhouettes gaining traction for their balance of accessibility, organization, and understated design. The Versus Gaming Sling reflects these shifts, combining dedicated device protection with flexible storage in a compact format.

Design and Materials

The rear compartment functions as a dedicated gaming device case, lined with soft padded material that cushions the console on all sides. Two interior padded panels sandwich the device to protect the screen while doubling as storage for game cards and other flat items. Closed-cell foam panels reinforce the front, back, and base, helping the sling maintain its structure while absorbing impact.

The front compartment is designed for flexible use and features WaterField's gold lining for improved visibility. Three stretch-mesh pockets and two open pockets organize chargers, cables, and controllers, while also accommodating everyday items such as a wallet, keys, and earbuds. The compartment can hold a second handheld, with additional space for accessories or everyday essentials, depending on device size. An external zippered pocket on the front panel keeps frequently accessed items such as a phone within reach.

Material options include ballistic nylon or waxed canvas paired with full-grain leather accents. Custom metal hardware and water-repellent zippers add durability and weather resistance while maintaining a restrained aesthetic.

Key Features

Dual compartments separate a primary console from a second device, accessories, and everyday essentials

Rear, padded compartment cushions handheld gaming devices on all sides

Interior padded panels protect screens and store game cards or flat accessories

Front compartment holds a second handheld, with additional room for accessories or everyday essentials

External zippered pocket secures quick-access items such as a smartphone

Gold liner improves visibility inside the front compartment and external pocket

Closed-cell foam panels reinforce structure and provide impact protection

Adjustable strap with metal tri-glide buckle allows precise fit

Fidlock ™ magnetic buckle enables quick on-and-off without lifting it overhead

magnetic buckle enables quick on-and-off without lifting it overhead Detachable strap with gated hooks converts sling into a standalone gaming case

Water-repellent zippers and lock-compatible custom pulls enhance durability and security

The Versus Gaming Sling joins WaterField's lineup of cases for handheld gaming devices, including accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, Valve Steam Deck, and ASUS ROG Ally, with a case for the Legion Go 2 arriving next week. Like the company's broader collection, it reflects a focus on material quality, functional design, and long-term durability, with a form that adapts to both gaming and everyday carry.

Availability & Pricing

Versus Gaming Sling

Price: $229

Colors: Black ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather; black ballistic nylon with chocolate full-grain leather; black ballistic nylon with white full-grain leather; brown waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather

Materials: 1050 denier ballistic nylon or 15 oz. waxed canvas, full-grain leather, gold ripstop lining, closed-cell foam, custom metal hardware, water-repellent YKK zippers

Dimensions: 12.5 x 5.5 x 4 inches; 4.5 liters

Weight: Ballistic: 1.1 lbs. Canvas: 1.3 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping by Friday, April 24.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco–based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories, handcrafted locally in small batches. Founded in 1998, the company combines traditional materials and craftsmanship with modern functionality to create products for tech-savvy professionals, travelers, and gamers. More information is available at Our Story.

SOURCE WaterField Designs