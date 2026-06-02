WaterField Designs Introduces Tribeca Leather Duffel with Signature Paragliding Buckle

The full-grain leather duffel pairs refined craftsmanship with practical organization for overnight business trips, weekend travel, and daily carry. Handcrafted in San Francisco, the streamlined bag separates a laptop, clothing, and accessories in a structured silhouette.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco manufacturer known for handcrafted premium bags and cases, introduced the Tribeca Leather Duffel, a structured full-grain leather bag sized for hybrid work, overnight business trips, and long weekends away. The streamlined duffel includes a padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, translucent interior pockets, and custom lock-compatible zipper pulls. Closed-cell foam padding throughout helps the bag maintain its shape while protecting contents in transit.

Tribeca Leather Duffel by WaterField Designs. Handcrafted in San Francisco.

Product video: Tribeca Leather Duffel overview

The Tribeca Leather Duffel uses full-grain leather selected to develop character and a rich patina over time, giving each bag a distinct appearance with extended use. An Ultrasuede®-lined front pocket protects phones and other valuables beneath an authentic paragliding buckle. The distinctive hardware adds a subtle technical accent to the streamlined silhouette. Durable metal hardware, water-repellent zippers, and double-reinforced box stitching support years of frequent travel.

Inside, a gold liner brightens the interior for improved visibility, while elevated interior pockets organize gear and accessories for quick access. Two translucent Monolite™ mesh pockets organize cables, toiletries, and smaller essentials within easy view, and a discreet AirTag pocket keeps a tracker tucked out of sight. Leather handles, a luggage pass-through, and the included Supreme Suspension Strap adapt the Tribeca from overhead-bin travel to hotel check-ins and cross-terminal walks.

"A work trip today might start with meetings and end with a long weekend," said Gary Waterfield, founder of WaterField Designs. "The Tribeca Leather Duffel was designed for that rhythm, with the organization needed for both work and travel and the refinement expected from a full-grain leather bag."

Key Features

Separate padded rear laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro

Closed-cell foam padding adds structure and helps protect contents in transit

Full-grain leather develops a unique patina and character with long-term use

Front Ultrasuede®-lined pocket secures valuables beneath a leather flap and authentic paragliding buckle

Two elevated interior open pockets organize clothing, pouches, and accessories

Two translucent Monolite™ zippered mesh pockets separate and organize smaller essentials

Discreet internal AirTag pocket keeps a tracker concealed inside the bag

Gold liner improves interior visibility

Lock-compatible custom zipper pulls accommodate optional luggage locks for added travel security

Water-repellent zippers help shield contents from weather exposure

Luggage pass-through enables hands-free carry while moving through airports

Matching Supreme Suspension Strap distributes weight comfortably while carrying heavier loads

The Tribeca Leather Duffel continues WaterField's focus on quiet luxury and American craftsmanship through small-batch production in San Francisco. Joining the company's All-Leather Collection alongside the Lexington Leather Brief, Bowery Leather Backpack, Executive Leather Messenger, and Hudson Leather Crossbody, the duffel extends WaterField's refined leather designs into overnight travel.

Availability & Pricing

The Tribeca Leather Duffel is available now from WaterField Designs.

Price: $679

Colors: black, chocolate, or grizzly full-grain leather

Materials: Full-grain leather, authentic paragliding buckle hardware, water-repellent zippers, custom metal zipper pulls, gold liner, Monolite™ translucent mesh, closed-cell foam

Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 7.5 inches, 26.4 liters

Weight: 3.3 lbs.

Includes: Matching Supreme Suspension Strap, padded rear laptop compartment that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, luggage pass-through, lock-compatible zipper pulls

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs handcrafts premium laptop bags, backpacks, travel bags, and gaming cases in San Francisco. Known for meticulous craftsmanship, premium materials, and functional design, the company produces bags and accessories in small batches for professionals, travelers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide. More information is available at Our Story.

SOURCE WaterField Designs