WaterField Unveils Enhanced Air Porter Carry-On with Customer-Inspired Updates

The updated underseat bag adds customer-driven upgrades, including a new larger size alongside the original, a lightweight ECOPAK™ option, new security features, and improved organization. It preserves legroom and the original design and features that made it a company top seller.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the evolving requirements of modern air travel, WaterField Designs introduces the refreshed Air Porter Carry-On, an underseat personal item updated through direct customer feedback. This enhanced travel bag offers significant improvements in security, organization, and material options, all while maintaining its compact footprint designed to fit under most airline seats and preserve legroom.

WaterField Air Porter Carry On, underseat bag that preserves legroom

The development of the refreshed Air Porter Carry-On was inspired by its 10-year anniversary and direct customer feedback gathered through a dedicated Community Design process, the same process followed to create the original bag. The company invited all interested customers — longtime Air Porter users, frequent flyers, and prospective buyers — to share ideas for refining the underseat bag to meet up-to-date in-flight needs and habits of business travelers. This process ensures that the Air Porter continues to meet modern travel demands while preserving its award-winning core design.

"The Air Porter has been one of our most trusted bags for ten years, so the goal wasn't to change what already worked but rather to ask customers what we could do to make it even better," said company founder Gary Waterfield. "We kept participants involved from ideas through prototypes, gathering feedback along the way. The result is an even more capable, intuitive travel bag."

Product video: Air Porter Carry-On overview

Customer-Inspired Enhancements

The updated Air Porter introduces a second size with an additional 2 inches of depth, offering added capacity for overnight or weekend trips while still fitting under airline seats with room for travelers to stretch their legs, a key advantage over many underseat bags.

A new ECOPAK™ sailcloth option delivers strength and durability with cross-ply reinforcement and PFC-free waterproof backing, at a fraction of the weight of traditional materials. Made from 100% recycled components, ECOPAK™ uses no solvents, fluorocarbons, or ovens, reducing CO2 emissions by over a pound per yard.

As more travelers carry both laptops and tablets, WaterField added a padded tablet sleeve that fits a 13-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard alongside the laptop compartment. Designers replaced open pockets with zippered Monolite™ translucent pockets to keep small items secure and visible.

A Faraday-lined RFID-blocking zippered front pocket helps shield passports and bank cards from electronic skimming in busy airports and on crowded commutes. A discreet AirTag pocket lets travelers track the bag if needed.

The front pocket continues to accommodate the optional Air Caddy, which transfers to a seatback pocket for handy in-flight access. Designers also added pen slots, a hand-sized pocket, and a key tether.

Customers increasingly carry larger water bottles and requested side pockets to match. The upraded pockets use deeper pleats and snap closures that expand or contract to hold a range of bottle sizes securely.

Despite these updates, the Air Porter remains immediately recognizable. It retains its silhouette, underseat-friendly dimensions, and core features, including a TSA-friendly compartment, multiple carry options, and a structured interior.

New Enhancements

Full-size option adds 2 inches of depth for greater capacity while maintaining legroom

ECOPAK™ option reduces weight while maintaining strength and weather resistance

RFID-blocking zippered front pocket helps protect passports and bank cards from electronic skimming

Front pocket includes pen slots, a hand-sized pocket, and a key tether for added organization

for added organization Padded tablet sleeve fits up to a 13-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard

Zippered Monolite™ translucent pockets keep small items secure and easy to locate

Expanded water bottle pockets with snap closures adjust to hold a range of bottle sizes securely

Hidden AirTag pocket lets users track the bag if needed

Original Features (Retained)

Fits under most airline seats while preserving legroom

Structured main compartment holds tech gear and travel essentials

TSA-friendly compartment opens flat for screening

Padded laptop sleeve fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro

Three carry options: leather handles, removable shoulder strap, and luggage passthrough

Front pocket fits the optional Air Caddy for in-flight access

Gold interior lining improves visibility

Waterproof YKK zippers with custom hardware

Full-grain leather accents add durability and style

"By involving customers in the process, we're able to update a product without losing what made it successful in the first place," Waterfield said. "It's about making an already popular product even more capable for how people travel today."

Handcrafted in small batches in San Francisco from full-grain leather and premium materials, the updated Air Porter Carry-On continues WaterField's commitment to durability, thoughtful design, and long-term use.

Availability & Pricing

The Air Porter Carry-On is available at sfbags.com.

Price: Compact $429; Full size $449

Colors: Navy ECOPAK™ + black full-grain leather; black ECOPAK™ + black full-grain leather; tan waxed canvas + chocolate full-grain leather; black ballistic nylon + chocolate full-grain leather.

Materials: ECOPAK™ EPLX450RS, full-grain leather, Monolite™ mesh, waterproof YKK zippers, custom metal hardware, gold rip-stop nylon lining, closed-cell foam, Faraday RFID-blocking textile, rare-earth magnets.

Dimensions: Compact: 16 x 10.25 x 5.5 inches; Full size: 16 x 10.25 x 7.5 inches

Weight: Compact: ECOPAK™ 2.0 lbs, Ballistic 2.4 lbs, Waxed Canvas 3.2 lbs; Full size: ECOPAK™ 2.4 lbs, Ballistic 2.8 lbs, Waxed Canvas 3.8 lbs.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco–based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories, handcrafted locally in small batches. Known for combining traditional materials with modern functionality, WaterField designs products that support everyday carry for work, travel, and technology.

SOURCE WaterField Designs