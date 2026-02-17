Waterline Renewal Technologies Launches Three New Rehabilitation Solutions Ahead of WWETT 2026

LightRay® LR+, LightRay® LRC and PERMACAST® GP-8,000 expand UV lining and introduce a redefined geopolymer with faster installs, fewer components, and lower environmental impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies, a leading manufacturer of trenchless rehabilitation equipment, materials, and technologies, today announced the launch of three new solutions designed to address new markets, increase jobsite productivity, and deliver longer-lasting infrastructure repairs. The new systems will make their official debut this week at the WWETT Show.

Unlike many suppliers in the market, Waterline Renewal Technologies designs and manufactures its products in-house, in the USA, allowing the company to control quality, accelerate innovation, and deliver dependable performance contractors can trust in the field. These latest additions strengthen both the LightRay® UV platform and the Permacast® product line.

LightRay® LR+ System

One system. Two proven capabilities.

The LightRay LR+ replaces multiple systems with one compact, modular platform capable of both spot repairs and full-length inversion lining. Crews can transport, set up, and operate faster while working easily in basements, confined spaces, and tight access areas.

Key advantages include:

One system for both spot repairs and inversion lining

Compact, modular design for confined spaces

No fragile light head to cool or protect

Fewer components and fewer failure points

No extra cooling equipment or complicated setup

Faster deployment, faster cure, faster return to service

Built tough for real-world jobsite conditions

LightRay® LRC Connection System

Vertical and horizontal lateral branch connections

Building on the LightRay platform, the LightRay LRC introduces a dedicated UV-cured solution for rehabilitating lateral connections, including Tee and Wye configurations common in residential and commercial plumbing systems.

Traditionally, these connections require full lining and reinstatement. The LRC system repairs the connection directly, helping contractors reduce labor, minimize disruption, and complete jobs faster.

Key advantages include:

Designed specifically for lateral connection repairs

Ideal for 3–6 inch residential and commercial applications

Eliminates unnecessary full lining and reinstatement

Faster, cleaner installs with less disruption

Opens new opportunities in multi-unit, hospitality, healthcare, and shallow-depth markets

PERMACAST® GP-8,000

Next-generation, redefined, geopolymer mortar for structural rehabilitation

Through its APM brand, Waterline Renewal Technologies also introduces PERMACAST GP-8,000, a high-strength, high-build, abrasion- and corrosion-resistant geopolymer mortar engineered for manholes, lift stations, and underground structures.

Designed for durability and sustainability, GP-8,000 delivers:

Low heat of reaction to reduce shrinkage-related cracking

Improved dimensional stability and reduced thermal expansion

Physical performance comparable to traditional products

Compatibility with existing mixers, pumps, spin casters, and spray equipment

Enhanced chemical and corrosion resistance

Sustainable sourcing from industrial by-products

Lower CO₂ footprint during production

"These launches reflect our commitment to solving real jobsite challenges," said Adam Tetz, VP of Marketing & Product Management. "By manufacturing in-house, we can design equipment and materials that install faster, last longer, and reduce complexity for contractors and municipalities alike. We are looking forward to an exciting WWETT show this year, as we introduce these three new products to our customers."

See It Live at WWETT

Attendees can see live demonstrations and hands-on product showcases at WRT Booth 5225 throughout the show.

About Waterline Renewal Technologies

Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital, a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues to expand its leadership in both residential and municipal trenchless markets. Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.waterlinerenewal.com

Media Contact:

Morgan Dietsch, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

waterlinerenewal.com

SOURCE Waterline Renewal Technologies