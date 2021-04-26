Waterloo Sparkling Water Announces Significant New Distribution

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its refreshing fruit-inspired flavored sparkling waters, is building on the brand's exceptional growth over the past year with retailer distribution gains associated with the category's spring resets. Expanding across multiple channels of trade including Grocery, Mass, Club, Drug and Ecommerce platforms, Waterloo is adding new retailer distribution totaling 3,000 doors and major market coverage, making the brand more accessible to its growing fan base, and is increasing investment in marketing to drive continued growth.

New distribution for Waterloo includes Grocery retailers Meijer, Stop & Shop, and three divisions of Albertsons/Safeway. In the Mass Merchant channel, Waterloo is nearly doubling its shelf presence at Target. Waterloo also has substantial additions in Club, with two new Costco divisions since Q1 and additional rotations in select Costco regions across the country. And, the brand is entering the Drugstore channel, with Walgreens and CVS. As for Ecommerce platforms, Waterloo is adding Imperfect Foods.

"The momentum behind Waterloo, with sales growth three times the category rate over the past year, and our continued distribution expansion are proof of consumers demanding sparkling waters that deliver a unique, more sensorial experience and of retailers seeking products like ours that differentiate their category assortments," said Waterloo CEO Jason Shiver.

As the excitement for Waterloo's authentic and refreshing fruit-inspired flavors continues to grow, the brand is also increasing investment in marketing. Inspira Marketing, named as the new Agency of Record, will bring a new brand campaign to life.

Speaking to the new strategic partnership, Waterloo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella said, "We are delighted to be partnering with our new agency of record, Inspira Marketing, to leverage the brand love for Waterloo into a compelling new brand campaign that will amplify further Waterloo's robust growth and expanded distribution."

"The Inspira team is thrilled to bring our full suite of creative capabilities to Waterloo as they launch their first integrated campaign," added Jeff Snyder, CEO of Inspira Marketing Group. "Waterloo is poised for exponential growth and we're excited to deliver the strategy and creative ideas that will help fuel its long-term success. We are grateful they've entrusted us to partner with them on a brand that's both genuinely authentic and has massive market potential."

Waterloo stands out in the sparkling water category with its commitment to crafting sparkling waters that taste the way consumers expect them to taste. With artfully blended Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, the Waterloo portfolio of 11 sparkling waters bring forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma and supports healthy, active lifestyles with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

Waterloo's new distribution will be rolling out in April and May. For additional information, including nearby retailers, please visit www.drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, Waterloo Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

