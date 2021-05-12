Waterloo's Top-Selling Summer Berry is Back

Summer Berry showcases Waterloo's commitment to creating sparkling waters that engage the senses and add a multi-sensorial boost to the moment, with artfully blended natural flavors that deliver deep and rich dark berry notes that are fruit-forward, aromatic and balanced by the brightness of red raspberries. A delightfully complex flavor profile, Summer Berry is a uniquely refreshing, flavorful and nostalgic experience.

"We are thrilled to bring back Summer Berry by popular demand. This top-selling summertime favorite is a clear example of our development team crafting sparkling waters that sip different," said CEO Jason Shiver. "With even more distribution of Summer Berry this year, we are looking forward to being a part of the summer celebrations and adventures of the 'Loo community and their family and friends across the country."

Conducted by OnePoll in April 2021 on behalf of Waterloo, the survey of 3,250 Americans revealed the most anticipated summer adventures and activities, expected time and money to be spent, and seasonal flavor preferences as consumers look to make summer bigger and better this year. Fifty-five percent of respondents plan to pack in twice the number of activities as last year, and 55% plan to extend summer as long as possible. More than half of Americans polled also felt that drinking chilled sparkling water makes it feel like summer.

Like all Waterloo varieties, Summer Berry is made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium. Summer Berry rejoins the Waterloo flavor family, which includes Watermelon, Pineapple and Strawberry (the top three flavors ranked as most associated with summer) and more – all supporting healthy, active lifestyles for summer adventures near and far.

Available for a limited time this summer, Waterloo's Summer Berry is rolling back onto shelves in 8- and 12-packs at Whole Foods, select Target, HEB, Central Market, Natural Grocers, select King Soopers, Amazon and in variety packs at select Costco locations. To help fans find Summer Berry – or any Waterloo favorite - near them, Waterloo has launched a new Product Locator on its website. For additional information, please visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole 30 Approved, Waterloo Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide.

