Water.org Reaches 70 Million People with Access to Safe Water or Sanitation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water.org has reached a new milestone, changing 70 million lives with access to safe water or sanitation. This milestone highlights the efficacy of Water.org's market-driven financial approach, which has scaled to reach more than 9 million people in the past year alone.

"Reaching 70 million people with access to safe water or sanitation shows the strength of our approach," said Gary White, co-founder of Water.org. "There is urgency in the work ahead, as 2.2 billion people still lack access to safe water. Our financial solutions remove barriers that prevent families from accessing these essential resources. By unlocking capital, we help families to create healthy, sustainable futures."

Water.org uses donor funds to direct capital where it's needed most — putting power into the hands of people to fund their own water and sanitation solutions. The result is a sustainable and scalable solution that grows each year, empowering families with access to lasting safe water and sanitation services. Over the years, this approach has accelerated impact, proving the effectiveness of using finance as a tool for change.

"Our work focuses on ensuring that families in need can take control of their futures by gaining access to small loans that allow them to select the water and sanitation solutions that work best for them," said Vedika Bhandarkar, President & Chief Operating Officer of Water.org. "By partnering with local financial institutions around the world, we help make water and sanitation services affordable and accessible, resulting in strong, healthy, and climate-resilient communities."

Designed to meet the global demand for affordable safe water and sanitation, Water.org's work contributes to solving Sustainable Development Goal 6—clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. The organization's approach effectively addresses the significant financing gap between families living in poverty and access to safe water and sanitation by mobilizing capital into the water and sanitation sector. This allows families to access the resources they need to secure lasting solutions to their water and sanitation crisis and improves their health and livelihood.

"Access to safe water transforms lives—it keeps children healthy and in school and strengthens families," said Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org. "Water is the best investment the world can make to improve health, education, and gender equity. We're committed to reaching millions more families, helping them to build bright futures."

To support Water.org in reaching even more families with sustainable water and sanitation solutions, visit Water.org/donate.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 70 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers' market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

