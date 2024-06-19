Watertown Regional Medical Center Partners with HOPCo To Enhance Orthopedic and Spine Services

WATERTOWN, Wis. and PHOENIX, Ariz., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) and Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) have joined forces to provide top-tier orthopedic and spine care for patients. WRMC will leverage HOPCo's proven musculoskeletal (MSK) service line transformation platform, evidence-based care protocols, advanced data analytics and robust digital patient engagement infrastructure to not only enhance patient care, but also the patient experience.

HOPCo is the national leader in health system MSK service line management, outcomes management solutions, and is the country's largest MSK value-based care organization. Watertown's MSK service line will be supported by HOPCo's evidence-based care protocols, data analytics platforms, and clinical outcomes tracking infrastructure, enhancing its reputation as a regional destination for high-quality orthopedic and spine care. This partnership represents the latest strategic initiative in HOPCo's growing Wisconsin platform.

In the last 24 months, HOPCo has partnered with other large health systems including Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast, Pardee UNC Healthcare, Physicians Regional Medical Center and Memorial Healthcare System as part of its proven market transformation platform.

As a multi-awarded hospital system and proud founding member of ScionHealth, WRMC is a recognized champion of innovative solutions that deliver superior healthcare to their communities. "Our patients are extremely important to us and we're excited to partner with HOPCo which has a stellar reputation for improving patient outcomes," said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. "This partnership will help reinforce WRMC's status as a premier regional destination for exceptional orthopedic and spine care. We're proud we can offer this level of care to our patients and the communities we serve."

"Watertown Regional Medical Center has a longstanding reputation for outstanding patient care," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, HOPCo's president and chief transformation officer. "This partnership will drive a significant transformation in the delivery of orthopedic and spine care throughout the region, ensuring patients receive the high-level access and quality care they deserve."

About Watertown Regional Medical Center

Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties in southeast Wisconsin with excellent healthcare for over 115 years. By placing patients' needs first, services have grown to include Emergency, Primary Care, Women's Health, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Heart and Vascular, Neurology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, and many other services. Watertown Regional Medical Center is a joint venture between the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and ScionHealth. For more information and to see a complete list of the services offered, visit www.watertownregional.com.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation, and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company