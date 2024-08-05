Watts Law Firm LLP and Others Secure $4.012 Billion Settlement in Maui Wildfire Case Against Hawaiian Electric

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after the devastating fires, Watts Law Firm LLP is proud to announce a monumental $4.012 billion settlement agreement in the case against utility entities Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc., and Maui Electric Company (HECO). This settlement marks a significant step forward in rebuilding the community of Lahaina and bringing restitution to the affected residents.

With an extensive track record of success in wildfire-related litigation, Mikal Watts, founder and mass tort attorney at Watts Law Firm LLP, stepped in as one of the attorneys in the lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric. Over the span of his 35 year career, Mikal Watts has represented over 20,000 wildfire survivors and has negotiated almost $19 billion in utility-caused wildfire settlements.

Watts worked with local Maui personal injury attorney Jan K. Apo, partner at Apo, Reck & Kusachi, LLP on behalf of the citizens of Lahaina. Apo is not only an attorney in Maui, he was personally impacted by the wildfires. Watts and Apo's original complaint alleged Hawaiian Electric helped set the stage for the disastrous wildfires through years of negligence in securing and updating their infrastructure.

"The cost of wildfire litigation settlements is so much higher than reasonable investments to upgrade one's utility grids. Today's settlement is yet another alarm bell that should be heard by utilities across America – put people before profits, or you will lose your profits when we force you to pay the people you harm," said Watts.

The Maui wildfires claimed the lives of more than 100 people and burned through 2,107 acres of land, causing about $5.5 billion in property damage. The $4 billion settlement underlines the importance of corporate responsibility to protect the communities they service and the land they inhabit.

"This settlement will accelerate the long road back for the town of Lahaina. It provides billions of dollars to finance the reconstruction of this beautiful and historic town. While this settlement can never bring back those innocent souls who were lost, perhaps the message sent by this multi-billion dollar settlement will ensure that these good people did not die in vain," said Watts.

ABOUT MIKAL WATTS OF WATTS LAW FIRM LLP

Mikal C. Watts of Watts Law Firm LLP is nationally recognized for his vast experience in wildfire litigation across the United States. Mikal draws from his extensive background that includes representation of survivors from the Dixie Wildfire, Holiday Farm Fire, McBride Fire, McKinney Fire, and others. Notably, Mikal was a lead counsel for the monumental $13.5 billion settlement that covered the Camp Fire in 2018 and the Tubbs Fire in 2017. More recently, he has achieved wildfire settlements for his clients exceeding $850 million in the 9 months preceding the Maui wildfire settlement.

Media Contact:

Natalie Medved

724-825-3484

[email protected]

SOURCE Watts Law Firm LLP