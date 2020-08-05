Waud Capital Partners Forms New Executive Partnership with Medication-Based Services Executive Paul Jardina

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (Waud Capital), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has formed an executive partnership with Paul Jardina to pursue investments across the medication-based services market. Mr. Jardina brings more than 25 years of healthcare services management experience across multiple sectors in the medication-based services market.

As part of this partnership, Mr. Jardina and Waud Capital will seek to acquire and grow a leading organization that either directly administers medication services or supports the commercialization or distribution of medications. Potential areas of focus for the partnership include medication-based physician practices, such as rheumatology, neurology, allergy/immunology, ear nose and throat, and infectious disease; specialized pharmacies; alternate site infusion pharmacies; and pharmaceutical hub and distribution services. Waud Capital has committed at least $100 million of equity capital to support the initiative.

Most recently, Mr. Jardina served as Chief Executive Officer of Onco360, one of the leading independent specialty pharmacies in the United States. Mr. Jardina led the business through transformational organic and inorganic growth, and established the business as a leading oncology-focused specialty pharmacy with differentiated clinical service and industry-leading customer satisfaction rates, during his six-year tenure. "I'm excited to partner with Waud Capital to identify and grow a business in the medication-based services market," said Mr. Jardina. "The space remains highly fragmented and rich in opportunities to improve patient outcomes, build sector-leading organizations and provide solutions across a variety of areas. The Waud Capital team distinguishes itself with a differentiated executive partnership approach, deep knowledge of this market and a significant investment in resources to support executive teams and portfolio companies."

Prior to Onco360, Mr. Jardina served as CEO and President of U.S. Physiatry, now the largest physician practice focused exclusively on physical medicine and rehabilitation, and as Senior Vice President of U.S. Oncology, the leading oncology physician practice management company with over 1,200 physicians. While at U.S. Oncology, Mr. Jardina oversaw the company's multibillion-dollar pharmacy business and corporate development through a period of consistent growth and value creation for shareholders.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Waud Capital to build on our experience in the physician practice management and medication-based services markets by partnering with a highly talented and experienced executive," added Chris Graber, Partner at Waud Capital. "Paul has created tremendous value throughout his career across a variety of high-growth organizations. We look forward to working closely with Paul with the goal of building one or more industry-leading companies."

Waud Capital has a long history of partnering with management leaders to build platforms in the healthcare and technology markets.

"Our partnership with Paul is another example of Waud's commitment to its executive-led investment strategy," Tim Cremieux, Principal at Waud Capital, commented. "Partnering with top executives in targeted markets strengthens the opportunity for transformational growth. We're thrilled about the prospects of what we can accomplish with Paul and the team we build together."

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 300 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com .

